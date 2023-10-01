[Watch] Team India arrive in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of second World Cup warmup game against the Netherlands

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, arrived at the Trivandrum Domestic Airport on Sunday, October 1, ahead of their World Cup warmup game against the Netherlands. The match is scheduled to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 3.

In a video shared by Asian News International on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Men in Blue could be seen coming out of the airport on their way to the team hotel. Heavy security was deployed and fans were heard cheering as India's squad walked out of the airport.

The hosts will look to make the most of their second and last warmup game since their first practice match against England was washed out due to rain in Guwahati on Saturday, September 30.

Team India have ticked most of their boxes ahead of the World Cup. Shreyas Iyer returned to form with a ton in the ODI series against Australia (second game), while Mohammed Shami scalped a fifer (opening match). Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball with three wickets apiece in the third game.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul delivered in the Asia Cup 2023.

There is only a slight concern regarding Ravindra Jadeja’s batting. In addition, Kishan has failed to deliver consistently with the bat in the middle order, barring his 82 off 81 in the Asia Cup group-stage game against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, will look to get some game time under his belt after being rested in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia.

Team India's schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Here's their complete schedule:

October 8: vs Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11: vs Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14: vs Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19: vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

