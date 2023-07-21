[Watch] Team India batter KL Rahul trains intensely at NCA to regain match fitness

Team India superstar KL Rahul is doing hard yards at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore in a bid to attain match fitness. With the impending ODI World Cup in October, Indian management will be hoping for him to get back into action sooner rather than later, as he is a crucial cog in the ODI set-up.

Rahul reinvented himself after moving down the batting order into the middle order from the opening position in ODI cricket. He cemented his position in the line-up by putting on several match-winning performances for the Indian team in the middle-order over the past few years.

He suffered an unfortunate thigh injury during IPL in May while leading LSG in a match against RCB. Rahul has been out of action ever since and underwent surgery. He is now training intensely at NCA as part of the rehabilitation program.

KL Rahul provided fans gave a glimpse of his training routine by sharing a video on his Instagram story. He can be seen doing single-leg push machine work-out in it. You can watch the video in his Instagram story by clicking here or below:

In Rishabh Pant’s absence, KL Rahul is your perfect keeper-batter kind of option: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opined that KL Rahul would be the ideal candidate to keep wickets for India in World Cup in Rishabh Pant's absence. In a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, when fans asked Chopra about World Cup selection chances of currently injured players Rahul, Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer, he said:

“Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have not played cricket for a long period of time. The question is not about whether or not they should be in the World Cup team. If we talk about white-ball bowlers, Bumrah is No. 1. In Rishabh Pant’s absence, Rahul is your perfect keeper-batter kind of option. And if there is a shootout between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas is ahead in one-day cricket."

