[Watch] Team India batter Shubman Gill trains hard at PCA Stadium ahead of 5th Test vs England

Team India batter Shubman Gill was seen training hard at the PCA stadium in Mohali ahead of the fifth Test against England. The youngster has played a vital role in the series so far for the hosts.

Gill suffered twin failures in the first Test and was under the scanner going into the second Test. The 24-year-old then hit a fine century in the second Test in Vizag to silence his critics and make a telling contribution to India's comeback win. Across eight innings in the series, Gill has scored 342 runs at an average of 48.86, including two half-centuries and one century.

Shubman Gill will be back in action during the fifth and final Test on March 7, in Dharamshala. Ahead of the match, the right-handed batter was seen working hard to maintain his fitness during the break.

You can watch his training in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"After watching this knock, the respect for him grows in your eyes"- Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's 52* in the final innings of the Ranchi Test

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his mature and match-winning knock in the final innings of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. He felt that such knocks enhance the confidence and stature of the player.

Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Shubman Gill has played a lot of good cricket. Till the two sixes in the end, he didn't hit a single four. He was very good. Some knocks make you mature. You might not have scored a lot of runs in that knock but you do extremely well going forward. This was that knock from Gill."

On the future of the Indian batting line-up, Chopra added:

"You know that I rate him very highly. However, after watching this knock, the respect for him grows in your eyes. India's future is secure. Yashasvi (Jaiswal) is there at the top and Shubman is there alongside him. These are two quality Indian batters who are ready to fight."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App