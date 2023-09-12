[Watch] Team India celebrate thumping win over Pakistan with much-needed recovery session in the swimming pool

The Indian team enjoyed a well-deserved recovery session in the swimming pool after a fantastic win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Fours fixture in Colombo on Monday, September 11.

In a video posted by BCCI on X, the players were seen getting back to the team hotel amidst a thunderous applause from fans who had gathered to welcome them back in the lobby.

Then, the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and captain Rohit Sharma were seen celebrating their win in the swimming pool with some much-needed recovery. The video ended with Kohli cutting the cake and thanking everyone for their best wishes after his fantastic 47th ODI hundred.

Here's the video:

India will be without Shreyas Iyer's services against Sri Lanka

Shreyas Iyer will not be available for selection in India's Asia Cup Super Fours fixture against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. Iyer missed out the encounter against Pakistan as well due to a back spasm that he sustained during warm-ups.

The BCCI have confirmed the right-hander's unavailability with a statement as follows:

"UPDATE - Shreyas Iyer is feeling better but is yet to fully recover from back spasms. He has been adviced rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has not travelled with the team to the stadium today for India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka."

This is certainly frustrating for the Men in Blue as Iyer has arguably been one of their most dependable batters in the middle order, especially in solving the big question of the No. 4 slot.

With Ishan Kishan scoring a sensational 82 against Pakistan last week and KL Rahul's brilliant hundred less than 24 hours ago, the team management has some key decisions to make. Rohit Sharma and Co. might also rotate the squad a bit against Sri Lanka with workload management in mind.