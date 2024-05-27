[Watch] Team India cricketers land in New York ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup

With the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) done and dusted, the focus now shifts to the 2024 T20 World Cup. The mega event will be played in the West Indies and the USA, starting on Saturday, June 1.

The first batch of Indian cricketers, including skipper Rohit Sharma and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, has already landed in New York to commence their preparations for the T20 World Cup. This batch mostly included players from the IPL teams that were knocked out from the league phase. The rest of the Indian players are expected to join the squad soon.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a nice video to update fans about the New York-bound cricketers. The players assembled in Mumbai before flying to New York. They were seen laughing and they enjoyed each other's company. A cake-cutting ceremony was organized to wish the team for the T20 World Cup.

Watch the clip here:

The Men in Blue will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5. They have been clubbed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, and co-hosts USA.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India will be desperate to end their drought in ICC events. The last time they lifted the cup was in the inaugural year in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

How did India perform in the last edition of the T20 World Cup?

India were knocked out of the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022 after losing to England in the semi-finals. They finished the league phase on top of the points table with four wins from five games.

The Asian giants then squared off against eventual champions England for a place in the final but went down by 10 wickets.

Batting first, the Men in Blue could only muster 168/6, thanks to a half-century from Virat Kohli. In response, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler fired all cylinders to chase down the target in just 16 overs.

