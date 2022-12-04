[Watch] Team India hit the nets ahead of first ODI vs Bangladesh

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli are among a few big names that have returned to the squad to face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series starting in Dhaka on Sunday. The Men in Blue were seen sweating it out at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka in a video posted by BCCI.

Coach Rahul Dravid, who was also rested during the New Zealand tour, was seen having a brief chat with the players in the huddle before the start of the practice session. The players then warmed up through some light runs and also played a game of foot volleyball.

This was followed by the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rishabh Pant working hard in their batting session. Here's the video:

Rishabh Pant released from India's ODI squad

The BCCI tweeted just after the toss on Sunday that Rishabh Pant has been released after consultation with the BCCI medical team. While there has been no clear mention of why, Pant will be back with the team for the Test series.

Interestingly, KL Rahul will keep wickets for India in the first ODI against Bangladesh. Shreyas Iyer's unreal form sees him grab the No.4 position and Rahul has also done well in the middle order in ODIs.

#TeamIndia | #BANvIND UPDATEIn consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been soughtAxar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI. 🚨 UPDATE In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been soughtAxar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI.#TeamIndia | #BANvIND

With four all-rounders playing, the visitors bat pretty deep and also have six bowling options. It will be interesting to see if they continue with this combination going forward.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

