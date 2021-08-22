IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch]Team India has an intense net session at Headingley

Team India have kicked off their preparations for the third Test with an intense practice session at Headingley on Sunday. India currently lead the series by 1-0 after the completion of two Test matches.

The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw, while the Indians won their second match at Lord's. The third Test will begin on August 25 (Wednesday) at the Headingley Cricket Stadium in Leeds.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a couple of pictures of India's latest practice session on their social media handles to light up the feeds of Indian cricket fans.

In the snaps, fans can see the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and other team members grinding it out on the field ahead of the third Test. BCCI shared the following post on Instagram and captioned it:

Turning the heat 🔥🔛 at Headingley 🏟️💪🏻 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 | #ENGvIND

Team India have dealt a psychological blow to England: Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar opined that the Indian team delivered a psychological blow to England by winning the second Test after making a comeback on the last day.

He further emphasized that the fortunes of England's batting order depend solely on Joe Root's performances. In his column for The Telegraph India, Gavaskar said:

"India have dealt a psychological blow to England and it will take a superhuman effort from the home team to come back in the series. Yes, cricket is a game of uncertainties and thing can turn around quite dramatically but for that to happen it will take a miracle."

Gavaskar added:

"At the start of the fifth day’s play, the general thinking was that England would win the game. But, on a last day pitch even 180 would have been tough as seen by the team being dismissed for 120 and losing by a big margin. Their batting depends so much on Root that if he doesn’t hold the innings together, then the innings comes apart at the seams."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar