[Watch] Team India keeper Rishabh Pant trains intensely on a comeback trail 

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently doing his rehabilitation as he aims to achieve match fitness. The flamboyant cricketer has been on the sidelines ever since the start of 2023 after he suffered severe injuries in a car accident.

Pant underwent surgery and treatment in hospital before resting at home for a couple of months. The 25-year-old then went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where he has been training over the past few months to get back in shape.

Rishabh Pant took to his official Instagram handle on Monday to give fans a glimpse of his workout routine by sharing a reel. In it, he can be seen cycling on a stationary equipment. He captioned the post:

Grip. Twist. Paddle. Good vibes only. 🚴

"I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL" - Ishant Sharma on the Wicket-keeper's comeback

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma recently opined that Rishabh Pant might take a bit longer to attain match fitness. He also potentially ruled him out from participating in IPL 2024. He explained the rationale behind his assessment by shedding light on the severity of the injury.

During a discussion on Jio Cinema, Ishant said:

"I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well because it is not a small injury. It was a very serious accident. He has just started batting and wicketkeeping and to run and turn after that, there are a lot of things, which is not easy for a wicketkeeper and a batter."

"The good thing is that he didn't have a second surgery. If he had undergone a second surgery, he would have been out for even longer. He has had one surgery now but I don't think he will be fit for the World Cup for sure. Hopefully, if he gets fit for the IPL, it will be great," Sharma added.

Do you think Pant will make a comeback before IPL 2024? Sound off in the comments section.