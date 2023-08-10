[WATCH] Team India land in Miami ahead of the 4th T20I vs West Indies

Team India have landed in Miami, USA, ahead of their fourth T20I against the West Indies on Saturday. The Men in Blue currently trail 1-2 in the five-match series.

After losing the first two games, India bounced back with a resounding seven-wicket win in Guayana on Tuesday. Chasing 160 for victory, Suryakumar led the visitors' batting unit from the front alongside Tilak Varma to take the team home with 13 balls to spare.

A day after the third T20I, the Indian cricketers shifted their base to Miami. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a short clip of the players traveling to Miami from Guyana.

"𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 Miami ✈️ #TeamIndia | #WIvIND," the BCCI captioned the video.

The upcoming two matches are of utmost importance to the Men in Blue if they want to extend their great record against the West Indies in T20Is. Team India have not lost the last five T20I series against the Windies.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will have to win their remaining two games to clinch the series 3-2.

"Your place is not yet fully secured" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan's place in T20Is

India's dismal batting performance in the first two games has raised quite a few eyebrows. Ishan Kishan, who opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill in the first two matches, flattered to deceive with the bat.

The wicketkeeper-batter aggregated 33 runs in his two innings in the ongoing T20I series between India and the West Indies before he was benched in the third game.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckoned that Ishan's place in the T20I side is still not guaranteed and is still fighting for a place in the playing XI.

Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"When you play T20Is, one series comes in three months. If you don't start well in that series, suddenly you start thinking because the number of matches is limited and your place is not yet fully secured, someone or the other is waiting behind you."

"So if someone is waiting and there is pressure on you, sometimes you tend to forget what your template was. If you see the current series, he played only two matches, he has more than 50% dot balls. Ishan Kishan didn't use to play so many dot balls," he added.

Ishan will hope to bounce back if an opportunity comes his way in the final two games of the series.