[Watch] Team India opener KL Rahul sweats it out on the field ahead of Bangladesh tour 

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul was recently spotted working on his fitness as he gears up for the side's upcoming multi-format tour of Bangladesh.

In a video shared by Rahul's cricketer friend Sinan Kader on Instagram on Friday, November 25, the two can be seen running at a stadium. The opening batter is set to return to action next month after a brief absence.

Kader posted:

Rahul was a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, he struggled for form during the showpiece event, failing to score runs consistently.

The right-handed batter mustered 126 runs in six matches at the ICC event, including two half-centuries. However, he was targeted by many fans for not showing enough intent during the powerplay overs. Rahul finished with an underwhelming strike rate of 120.75.

KL Rahul is part of India's ODI and Test squads for Bangladesh tour

Team India are set to tour Bangladesh in December for a three-match ODI series. Following 50-over fixtures, the two Asian nations are also scheduled to lock horns in two Test matches.

The first two ODIs of the series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on December 4 and 7. The third and final match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 10.

The Test series opener will also be played in Chattogram from December 14, while the second match will kick off on December 22 in Dhaka.

Here's India's squad for both the series:

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes