[Watch] Team India opener Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan 

Team India incumbent opener Shubman Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (October 11) ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan. Both the neighboring nations will lock horns this Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Shubman Gill has missed both the Indian matches in the World Cup due to dengue fever. He has been recovering from the fever since last week and was also hospitalized for a while in Chennai as a precautionary measure. Gill did not travel with the Indian squad to Delhi, where they faced Afghanistan on Wednesday.

In a welcome development, he was recently spotted arriving in Ahmedabad, which is the venue for India's next match in the tournament. A fan gave a glimpse of Shubman Gill by sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Shubman Gill's absence has been a huge blow for Team India's top-order

Shubman Gill has been in imperious form in ODI cricket in 2023 as he cemented his spot as an opener alongside Rohit Sharma with impactful performances.

In 20 ODIs this year so far, the youngster amassed 1230 runs at an average of 72.35, including five centuries. He is also in the second position in the ICC ODI batting rankings just below Babar Azam.

Many experts predicted Gill to be the highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup ahead of the tournament. However, dengue fever had prevented him from playing a part in the World Cup until now.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan took Shubman Gill's spot in the Indian playing XI in both games of the World Cup so far.

We will get an update about his participation in the India versus Pakistan game in the next few days.

Have a look at Team India's schedule for their remaining games in the 2023 World Cup:

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 pm IST.

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST.

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST.

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST.

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST.

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST.

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST.