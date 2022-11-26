[Watch] Team India reach Hamilton in good spirits for do-or-die clash against New Zealand

Team India have reached Hamilton for the second of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand to be played on Sunday, November 27. Despite the loss in the first ODI, the team looked quite upbeat with a positive body language as they made their way off the team bus.

Players like Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant also made the day for a fan who waited near the bus for their autographs on an Indian jersey. The video posted by BCCI ended with Sanju Samson welcoming everyone to Hamilton.

Here's the video:

Lack of sixth bowling option hurt India in Auckland

The Men in Blue posted a sizeable total of 306/7 in the first ODI and only once had a total in excess of 300 been chased down successfully at the Eden Park. However, bowlers weren't at their best as a lack of consistency helped the hosts cash-in on loose deliveries.

From 88/3, Tom Latham and Kane Williamson got together and added an incredible 221* for the fourth wicket, a record for the highest partnership for New Zealand against India in ODIs. Latham remained unbeaten on 145 and Williamson hit the winning runs to return on 94*.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers. Well played @BLACKCAPS 🏽 Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers. #NZvIND Well played @BLACKCAPS 👏🏽 Made 300 look like 270. Williamson all class as always but Latham stole the show. Not easy for an opener to move down the order and still be successful. India missed a trick by just playing 5 bowlers. #NZvIND https://t.co/bcGnf6K5Ry They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options .. twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/… They are a dated ODI team .. you need at least 6 if not 7 bowling options .. twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/…

The biggest concern for captain Shikhar Dhawan was that he just didn't have an extra bowling option to fall back on. So it will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue play Deepak Hooda as he can bowl a bit.

But who will he replace in the middle order? Will Hooda be a success as a finisher? Only time will tell.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Poll : 0 votes