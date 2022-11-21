[Watch] Team India reach Napier ahead of the 3rd T20I against New Zealand 

Team India have made their way to Napier, the site for the third and final T20I of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue currently have a 1-0 lead in the three-match affair, courtesy of a mammoth win in the previous contest after the first match was abandoned due to rain.

The visiting contingent traveled south from Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, which is in the northern territory of the North Island to Napier. The two cities are separated by a distance of almost four hours, which the team covered by bus.

Team India were in high spirits throughout the journey and enjoyed the scenic route as they burst through the North Island. Watch the video right below:

Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as Team India touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.

Upon a mid-way stop over the course of the four-hour journey, approximating up to 280kms, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya said in a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI):

"Very beautiful, the roads are very narrow but, quite the scenic sight. So, a very beautiful drive. Lot of good views and a very beautiful lake as well. You don't get to see this much beauty and this nice people around the world."

Players spent a while signing autographs for the fans and clicking pictures with a few as they explored the location of their temporary stop.

Fresh from his heroics in the second T20I against New Zealand, Suryakumar Yadav said:

"It was a very scenic route, had a lot of fun, I slept for an hour, then spent the next hour watching all the hills and the greenery we passed by. Two hours are done, two more remaining, hopefully it will continue to be scenic like this, really looking forward to being in Napier soon."

The rest of the journey was more of the same when it came to the scenic route. After reaching their destination, the players spent a little time with the small group of fans that assembled, then proceeded to claim their luggage and check in.

Team India on the lookout to register their 10th successive bilateral T20I win over New Zealand

The Men in Blue, who had to wait until 2017 to register their first T20I win over New Zealand, have had an imperious record against the Blackcaps in recent years.

India's defeat in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage remains the sole loss in their last 10 outings against New Zealand. Hardik Pandya is also on the cusp of securing his second successive series win as captain of Team India, having previously led the side to success in Ireland.

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Tuesday, November 21, at McLean Park in Napier.

