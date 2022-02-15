[Watch] Team India undergoes intense fielding session ahead of West Indies T20Is 

Team India have been sweating it out at Eden Gardens ahead of the three-match T20I series against West Indies, starting February 16 (Wednesday).

In a recent video shared by the BCCI, the players underwent an intense ground fielding session under the watchful eyes of fielding coach T Dilip. The cricket board captioned the video as:

"A sneak peek into #TeamIndia's fielding drill at the Eden Gardens. 👀 👌"

Meanwhile, India will miss the services of vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav have been added as replacements.

The three T20Is are scheduled to take place on February 16, 18 and 20 in Kolkata.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

- Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma has once again come out in support of Virat Kohli, who is going through a rough patch with the bat. The 34-year-old cricketer urged the media not to dwell too much into the former captain's inconsistent returns.

Addressing a virtual press conference ahead of the 1st ODI, Rohit said:

"If you guys can keep quiet for a while, I think he'll be alright. We don't need to do too much talking from your side, then everything will be taken care of. He is in a great mental space from whatever I see of him."

He added:

"He has been part of this international team for more than a decade. If someone has spent that much time in international cricket, they know how to handle the pressure situations, the environment, everything. It all starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quite for a bit, then everything will fall into place."

The upcoming series will be Rohit's second assignment since being named full-time T20I captain. He and Rahul Dravid will be keen to build a template with the T20 World Cup slated to take place later this year in Australia.

