[Watch] Team India undergoes intense training session ahead of 1st Test against South Africa 

Team India continue to sweat out in the middle as they prepare for the three-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled to commence on December 26 in Centurion.

The cricketers trained in match simulation with the first Test inching closer. In a video shared by the BCCI, the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara looked in decent touch as India look to win a Test series in South Africa that has eluded them for 29 years.

"TeamIndia had an intense nets session at SuperSport Park in the build up to the first #SAvIND Test," BCCI captioned the post.

Watch the clip here:

#TeamIndia had an intense nets session at SuperSport Park in the build up to the first #SAvIND Test.

India's Test captain Virat Kohli was also seen talking to head coach Rahul Dravid about his batting and the supposed bounce that South African wickets will offer.

The bowlers also had a good shot at the batters and will hope to continue the work they have been doing on overseas conditions in the last few years.

"It seems a burden has been removed" - Former India selector on Virat Kohli

How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? On your marks, get set & Footvolley!

Former India cricketer Saba Karim feels Virat Kohli enjoying training sessions is a sign that he has come past the controversies and will be in the best shape to lead the side from the front.

Incidentally, Kohli had a public fallout with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly over his removal as ODI captain. Ganguly stated he had a discussion with Kohli, however, the latter said that he was only informed at the last moment.

Speaking to India News, when asked about his take on Virat Kohli having a good training session, Saba Karim said:

"It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli's head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back."

He added:

"If he bats with an open mind and approach, he can repeat those performances. I have full belief that the form he has shown in the practice sessions, the same form will be seen in the match as well."

Incidentally, the India captain enjoys a stellar record in South Africa. He has amassed 558 runs in five matches at an average of 55.80, including two centuries.

