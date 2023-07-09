[Watch] Team India welcomed at Douglas-Charles Airport in traditional style of Dominica

Team India have landed in Dominica for the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies, starting this Wednesday. A video of Virat Kohli and other Indian squad members being welcomed in traditional style of Dominica has surfaced on the internet.

After a month-long break, Team India will return to the international arena for a World Test Championship series against the West Indies team. India suffered a defeat in the WTC Final 2023 against Australia last month, whereas the Caribbean side failed to qualify for the Cricket World Cup.

Both teams will look to return to winning ways in the upcoming bilateral matches. Here's a video of the Indian players being welcomed at the Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica.

The person recording the video seemed to be a big fan of Virat Kohli as he focused majorly on him. The other Indian players could be seen behind Kohli as well. As they walked into the airport, traditional artists welcomed them with their dance.

Can Team India earn 100% points from ICC World Test Championship series against West Indies?

India have qualified for the World Test Championship Finals twice. They have finished in the Top 2 of the points table in both editions of the mega event played so far. Rohit Sharma and co. will be keen to continue their top performances in the group stage of the World Test Championship.

West Indies have never qualified for the World Test Championship Final before. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led outfit will aim to start their new WTC cycle with a series win on home soil. The last time West Indies hosted India for a WTC series was back in 2019. India won that series by 2-0.

The upcoming series will begin in Dominica on July 12. It will be interesting to see how the two teams perform.

