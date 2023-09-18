[Watch] Teammates poke fun at Rohit Sharma after he forgets his passport in team hotel

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma forgot to collect his passport while leaving from the team hotel room for the airport following his side’s win in the Asia Cup 2023 final. As he boarded the team bus, Rohit had to ask a support staff member to get him his passport.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, team members in the bus are seen making fun of their captain, who rather embarrassing waits for the member of the support staff to hand him his passport back.

There was a loud cheer in the bus even as Rohit waited to collect his passport. One of India’s greatest white-ball batters, Rohit has a habit of forgetting things and hence the video doesn’t come as a surprise.

In fact, during an interview a few years back, his long-time teammate Virat Kohli had stated that he had never seen a person as forgetful as Rohit. While making an appearance on the ‘Breakfast with Champions’ show, Kohli had said:

“The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone, not the small things, but daily use essentials. I don't care, I'll get new one. he has no idea he's left something, the bus would've travelled half way to the hotel and then he remembers 'Oh, I left my iPad on the plane'.”

In fact, in the video Kohli revealed that Rohit once forgot his passport, which was retrieved with much difficulty. He had said:

"It was really difficult retrieving it. The logistical manager always asks, 'Does Rohit Sharma have all his stuff?'. Once he gets a yes from Rohit then only does the bus departs.”

Meanwhile, India registered a thumping win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. Pacer Mohammed Siraj claimed 6/21 as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 50 and then chased down the target in 6.1 overs.

Rohit Sharma equals captaincy records after Asia Cup triumph

India’s triumph in the Asia Cup 2023 final was Rohit’s ninth win as captain in the Asia Cup in ODIs. With the victory, he joined Mohammad Azharuddin and Arjuna Ranatunga as the only captains to win nine matches in the Asia Cup in the one-day format.

Also, with Sunday’s triumph, Rohit became the third captain after Azhar (1990-91 and 1995) and MS Dhoni (2010 and 2016) to win the Asia Cup more than once. He earlier led India to victory in 2018.