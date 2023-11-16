[WATCH] Temba Bavuma dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc in SA vs AUS World Cup semi-final contest 

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was dismissed for a duck in the ongoing semi-final contest against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bavuma was a doubt for the knockout clash following a hamstring injury. The opening batter sustained the blow during the Proteas' last league-stage match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. His progress was going along well, but he was not fully fit for the semi-final clash.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss in heavy overcast conditions, Bavuma stated during the toss that he was not fully fit but was good enough to play.

He was put under immediate pressure by new ball specialist Mitchell Starc in the very first over of the innings. The left-arm seamer found movement, exploiting the overcast conditions.

Bavuma dealt with caution early on, leaving two out of the first three deliveries, before losing his wicket in the final ball of the over. Starc's fullish delivery had some shape, coming back into the right-handed batter ever so slightly.

The batter, however, was stuck in his crease, did not respond with any sort of footwork, and proceeded to edge the delivery. The catch was safely pouched by Josh Inglis with a regulation dive behind the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right below:

Although there has been rain predicted by the forecast for the semi-final contest, there has only been a dense cloud cover so far, without any precipitation.

It is to be noted that there is a reserve day set in place for the match, should rain have the final say as the day progresses.

Temba Bavuma has scored 145 runs in eight matches during the 2023 ODI World Cup

The South Africa skipper has endured a horrid individual campaign at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has only scored 145 runs in eight matches at an average of 18.12 and a strike rate of 73.60.

His poor form has resulted in the Proteas often losing the early wicket, leading to Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen to rebuild the innings. Temba Bavuma missed a couple of matches midway through the campaign due to illness, during which backup opener Reeza Hendricks came in and made a case for himself.

Australia currently have the South Africa batters on the ropes with the new ball. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have got the ball to move around in overcast conditions. The Proteas are currently placed at 6-1 after four overs in the first innings.

Who will win the semi-final contest between Australia and South Africa? Let us know what you think.