[Watch] Tensed up Kohli, Dravid, and confused youngsters in India's behind-the-scenes video of 2X Super Over thriller vs Afghanistan

Nail-bitting tension rose high in the Indian pavilion as the supposed-to-be dead-rubber third T20I against Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium got tied and only resulted in the hosts' win after an unprecedented two Super Overs on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a behind-the-scenes video of the dugout during the match. In it, the likes of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid can be seen getting progressively tense. Meanwhile, youngsters like Jitesh Sharma expressed the feeling of helplessness in the situation.

India scored 212/4 in the first innings after a stunning partnership between Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh (both notched their highest T20I scores) lifted the team from 22/4. In response, each of the top three Afghan batters scored 50s and Gulbadin Naib helped Afghanistan tie the game with an extraordinary effort in the last few overs.

Afghanistan scored 16 off the first Super Over against Mukesh Kumar. Rohit then hit a couple more sixes to help level the scores again.

With two runs needed from the last ball, the right-handed batter tactically retired out to allow Rinku to be at the non-striker's end, hoping he'd run faster. But Yashasvi Jaiswal at the striker's end failed to connect cleanly and they could only take one.

India scored 11 in the second Super Over, courtesy of Rohit again. It looked like a chasable score but leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets (the maximum allowed in a Super Over) on the first and third balls to win the game for the hosts.

"Great call from the skipper" - India head coach Dravid on decision to bowl Ravi Bishnoi in the second Super-Over

After the match, Bishnoi spoke about how there were doubts about who'd bowl the second Super Over between him and pacer Avesh Khan before Rohit chose him.

After the match, Dravid hailed it as a "great call", saying:

"I think Rohit went with his gut, he went with a call... I think he felt that the spinner had a better chance to take those two wickets. It was one of games when 11 wasn't probably a huge score and where you know that if they batted those six balls, with the power they had, they probably would've got the 12 runs. You needed to take two wickets. I think it was a great call from the skipper to go with the spinner," Dravid said.

India claimed the series 3-0 and will now play a five-match Test rubber against England.

