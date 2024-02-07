Former South African cricketer Dane van Niekerk took a cheeky dig at her partner and veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp after the latter was hit on her arm during the first ODI of the ongoing series against Australia.

Just after reaching her half-century, Kapp had to retire hurt as a throw from the deep hit her left arm while she was completing a run. The impact left her wincing in pain as she had to be taken for scans and couldn't return in time to resume her innings.

Speaking on Channel Seven about the incident, Dane van Niekerk trolled Marizanne Kapp, sarcastically suggesting that she should have continued batting.

"In what regard? The sniper from the back the other day when she fell? (laughs). It was funny at that time but I did get a bit of fright when I got called that we needed to get the X-rays done. But thank goodness it was just a bruise so. Thought that she could have gone out to bat again. But you know the seniors these days, " van Niekerk said.

Thankfully for South Africa, Kapp hadn't fractured her bone and was cleared to play the next game. However, the visitors were blown away by Australia as the hosts completed the modest chase of 106 in 19 overs and won the game by eight wickets.

Marizanne Kapp holds the key for South Africa, again

South Africa did better than their batting performance from the first ODI in the ongoing second game of the series. However, at the time of writing, they are already five wickets down with just 155 runs on the board in the 33rd over.

Once again, it is Marizanne Kapp who will have to do the heavy lifting for the visitors as they have lost several set batters. The rain delay has reduced the match to 46 overs per side and South Africa will need Kapp to be there till the end to take them to a competitive total.

