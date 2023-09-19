[Watch] Smriti Mandhana shares video of Jemimah Rodrigues & Harmanpreet Kaur cheering in India vs China football match of Asian Games 2023

India Women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana gave a glimpse of her teammates Harmanpreet Kaur, Devika Vaidya, and Jemimah Rodrigues cheering the Indian football team from the stands during their match against China in the Asian Games on Tuesday (September 19).

All the members of the Indian Women's team have recently traveled to Hangzhou, China, to participate in the Asian Games. During their off time, a couple of players attended the football match between India and China.

Smriti Mandhana took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video in her story featuring Harmanpreet Kaur, Devika Vaidya, and Jemimah Rodrigues enjoying the football match live in the stadium. She captioned:

"These kids."

You can watch Smriti's video by clicking here.

Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain of Indian Women's cricket team at the 19th Asian Games

The Women's cricket matches in the T20 format commenced today with the clash between Indonesia and Mongolia. In the second game, Malaysia squared off against Hong Kong.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will directly play in the quarterfinals stage. India's first match in the Asian Games is on September 21 against a qualifying side.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the Indian side at the Asian Games, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Selectors recently made a forced change to the squad due to the injury issue of Anjali Sarvani. Stand-by player Pooja Vastrakar has replaced Sarvani in the squad.

BCCI's media release on the matter read:

"The Women’s Selection Committee named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standby list of players, as replacement for Anjali Sarvani at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022."

"Sarvani, a left-arm pacer, suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event, which will be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format."

Women's squad for 19th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.