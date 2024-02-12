[Watch] "This is ridiculous" - Big drama in Australia as Alzarri Joseph survives clear run-out because of "no appeal"

In what Tim David described as "ridiculous" drama in the second T20I between Australia and West Indies in Adelaide, Alzarri Joseph survived a run-out because the on-field umpire deemed that Australia didn't appeal for it.

In the 19th over, Joseph pushed the ball to covers where Mitchell Marsh collected and threw it to the non-striker's end. Bowler Spencer Johnson broke the stumps and disinterestedly ran back to his bowling mark. Umpire Gerard Abood was heard saying "No appeal" on his radio as he went back to adjust the bails.

Soon after, the big screen showed that Joseph was well short of his crease. The Aussies started celebrating but Abood told them that no appeal was made.

More players crowded the umpire and, David seemed to suggest that he did appeal while David Warner was heard saying it was an "umpire error". In response, Abood told the players that they were getting into "real poor territory".

The MCC's law 31.3, on the timing of appeals, states: "For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called."

Although Johnson had not yet started his run-up, generally, umpires don't allow appeals after a replay has been shown on the big screen for decisions that could be appealed for DRS, like a catch or LBW.

"Just one of those weird rules" - Australia's Glenn Maxwell on no-appeal drama

The drama came too late to affect the match, though. Australia had put up a mammoth 241/9 on the board and the visitors fell short by 34 runs.

Glenn Maxwell, the Player of the Match, shared his opinion on the incident afterward, saying:

"We sort of stopped, thinking he'd sent it upstairs, and everyone was turned around watching the big screen and the batter had already started walking off. So it was just confusing - thank God it didn't cost the game. Just one of those weird rules in cricket, we should probably just be a bit louder with our appeals."

Australia took a 2-0 lead in the series and will now compete in the third game on Tuesday.

