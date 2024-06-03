[Watch] Thrilling last over by Mehran Khan helps Oman take Namibia to a Super Over in T20 World Cup 2024

Oman pacer Mehran Khan's heroics helped his side frustrate Namibia in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash and take the game to a Super Over. It was the first time in 12 years that the showpiece event had seen a Super Over as Namibia could only equal Oman's total of 109.

The game was still in Namibia's hands as they needed just five runs to win in the final over with David Wiese still on strike. However, Mehran continued his brilliant outing with the ball, picking up the wickets of Jan Frylinck and Zane Green to get the equation down to two runs needed off the final ball.

Wiese missed a cut shot on the final ball, but the extra bounce in the surface meant that wicketkeeper Naseem Khushi couldn't collect the ball properly. The ricochet off his gloves allowed the batters to scamper for a quick single and took the game to a Super Over.

Here's a video of the final over drama:

Mehran Khan was livid after the last ball and understandably so as Naseem Khushi could have run Malan Kruger out at the striker's end. The wicketkeeper didn't give himself enough time to aim at the stumps, and a missed direct hit frustrated the Oman pacer.

David Wiese dominated the Super Over to hand Namibia a win

Mehran Khan had racked up stunning figures of 3/7 in his three overs, but Oman decided to back the experience of Bilal Khan in the Super Over. It didn't work out well for the bowling side as David Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus helped Namibia smash 21 runs in the Super Over.

It proved to be a pretty tall ask for Oman as Wiese delivered accurate yorkers and sealed the deal for his team. Oman are likely to rue missed opportunities as they had their moments to seal a famous win.

