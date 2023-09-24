[WATCH] Throwback to India's winning moment at the T20 World Cup 2007 final against Pakistan on this day

September 24 holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans as it was on this day that India clinched the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final.

A young troop led by MS Dhoni posted a competitive 157/5 in their 20 overs in the final at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Gautam Gambhir led the way with a solid 75 before an unbeaten 30-run cameo by Rohit Sharma added the finishing touches.

In response, Pakistan's chase ebbed and flowed as they lost their way after Imran Nazir's 14-ball 33-run blitz. All seemed lost for the Shoaib Malik-led outfit at 77/6 before Misbah-ul-Haq kept their hopes afloat to take the game down to the wire.

A famous moment saw Dhoni entrust the inexperienced Joginder Sharma with the responsibility of sending down the final over with Pakistan requiring 13 runs to win with a lone wicket in hand.

Misbah clubbed a full toss over the fence to bring the equation down to five required off four deliveries. What followed was a shot that remains talked about till date - Misbah attempted a scoop which backfired as S Sreesanth held on for dear life at short fine leg.

Here's a watch on India's winning moment from the T20 World Cup 2007 that changed the landscape of T20 cricket in the country forever:

India won the final by a mere five runs and to this date, it remains their only triumph in eight attempts at the men's T20 World Cup.

India's journey at the T20 World Cup 2007

With Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid opting out of the T20 World Cup in 2007, the selectors named a young squad under first-time captain MS Dhoni for the event.

It was a rollercoaster journey as a washout against Scotland was followed by a famous tie against Pakistan, which India won courtesy a bowl out. Having begun their Super Eight campaign with a loss to New Zealand, the Men in Blue were left on thin ice as they needed to win all their remaining games to lift the trophy.

Yuvraj Singh's six sixes off Stuart Broad set up India's win over England before Rohit's unbeaten 50 and an inspired bowling effort saw them overcome hosts South Africa to qualify for the semifinal.

Yuvraj was at it again as his sensational 30-ball 70, coupled with a brilliant spell of 2/12 from Sreesanth saw India overcome the mighty Australians by fifteen runs in Durban, which proved to be a happy hunting ground for the team.

Along with Gambhir, Irfan Pathan and RP Singh were the stars of the final as they bagged three wickets apiece with Pathan walking away with the Player of the Match honors.

The T20 World Cup victory in 2007 was the beginning of Dhoni's illustrious captaincy era that saw India clinch the ODI World Cup in 2011 as well as the Champions Trophy in 2013 among other accolades.

It also marked the birth of the Indian Premier League (IPL) turning the country into the world's cricketing powerhouse.

