[Watch] Throwback to when Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the West Indies with one of the best spells ever in 2019

On this day four years ago, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc against the West Indian batters as he produced other-worldly figures of 5/7 in eight overs in the first Test at Antigua.

The 29-year-old followed up a mediocre first innings with one of the most brutal spells of fast bowling as he clean-bowled four of the five batters dismissed. With impeccable control over the seam, Bumrah's artistry proved too hot to handle for the hosts' top order, who danced to his tunes.

Team India was coming off the disappointment of their semifinal exit in the 2019 ODI World Cup as they set foot on West Indian soil. Following convincing series wins in the ODIs and T20Is, India continued their dominance in red-ball cricket with a crushing 318-run win in this game.

Here is a video of Jasprit Bumrah's wickets in his masterful eight-over spell:

Bumrah also became the first Asian bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia, and the West Indies. Despite only debuting in Tests in 2018, the pacer has already established himself as arguably the best bowler across formats.

In 30 Tests, Bumrah has picked up 128 wickets at a sensational average of 21.99, including eight five-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah became the 5th Indian captain to win Player of the Series in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah made a remarkable return to international cricket in Ireland.

Fast forward to the present, Jasprit Bumrah made a stunning return from a year-long injury layoff in the recently concluded Ireland T20Is, which India won 2-0.

The pacer suffered a stress fracture to his back that had kept him out of action since the Australia T20Is before the T20 World Cup last year. However, he showed no signs of rust upon his return, picking up two wickets in his first over in the first T20.

Bumrah was relentless throughout the series, with figures of 2/24 and 2/15 in the two games, finishing as the joint-leading wicket-taker. The champion pacer also captained the side due to several senior players being rested ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Bumrah became only the fifth Indian captain after Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya to win Player of the Series in T20Is.

He will be crucial to India emerging victorious in the Asia Cup and the following home World Cup, boasting impressive numbers in both tournaments. The Gujarat-born pacer has picked up eight wickets in four 50-over Asia Cup matches at an average of 16 and an economy rate of 3.67 runs per over.

His ODI World Cup numbers are no less impressive, with 18 scalps in nine games at an average of 20.61 and an economy of less than 4.50 runs per over.