[Watch] Throwback to when Sachin Tendulkar became the first men's cricketer to score an ODI double century in 2010

Sachin Tendulkar has been synonymous with almost every batting record in the sport, making him a near 'Cricketing Encyleopia'. On this day in 2010, the champion batter turned another page on his glorious career when he became the first men's cricketer to score an ODI double century.

In the second ODI of a home three-match series against South Africa, Team India won the toss and elected to bat on a belter of a track in Gwalior. Yet, Tendulkar's opening partner Virender Sehwag fell early, much to the disappointment of the packed house.

But the now-50-year-old was unperturbed as he added game-changing partnerships of 194, 81, and 101* with Dinesh Karthik, Yusuf Pathan, and MS Dhoni, respectively, for the next three wickets. Tendulkar reached his century off only 90 deliveries and kept plundering the hapless Proteas attack.

Finally, the much-awaited moment of his double century came in the final over of the innings when he steered a full delivery by Charl Langeveldt to point for a single.

Here is a video of the monumental moment that remains etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans around the world:

Tendulkar finished on 200* off 147 balls with the aid of 25 boundaries and three maximums, as India mounted a massive 401/3 in their 50 overs. In reply, the visitors were blown away for only 248 despite a breathtaking unbeaten century by AB de Villiers, resulting in India taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

During his illustrious 24-year career, Tendulkar amassed over 34,000 runs across formats with 100 centuries.

Who are the other batters to score ODI double centuries?

Rohit Sharma has scored double centuries for fun in his ODI career.

Sachin Tendulkar's double ton set the ball rolling for several other batters who have achieved the incredible milestone in ODIs since.

Fellow Indian batter Rohit Sharma holds the record with an astonishing three 200s, including two against Sri Lanka. His first double century came in the series decider against Australia at Bangalore in 2013.

Apart from Rohit, three other Indians - Virender Sehwag, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill - have scaled the double-century landmark in ODIs.

Meanwhile, the non-Indian batters to score an ODI 200 include Chris Gayle (West Indies), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), and recently, Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka).

Overall, there have been 12 ODI double tons, with the highest being Rohit's 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. Three of the double centuries have also come at the ODI World Cup, with Gayle and Guptill achieving the feat in the 2015 edition, while Maxwell stunned Afghanistan with his 200 last year.

