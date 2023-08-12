[Watch] Tilak Varma takes diving catch to end Shimron Hetmyer’s masterclass in IND vs WI 4th T20I

Tilak Varma took a forward diving catch to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer in the fourth T20I between India and West Indies (WI) at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday, August 12.

The left-handed batter departed for 61 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 156.41, including four sixes and three boundaries.

The dismissal took place in the 20th over of the WI innings. Arshdeep Singh bowled a wide delivery and Hetmyer reached out for the pull. The ball was hit flat but it didn’t carry to the long-on fielder.

Tilak, though, made good ground and dived forward with soft hands to complete the catch inches from the ground. The TV umpire concluded it was a clean catch. That came after Hetmyer smashed a six off Arshdeep off the first (previous) ball of the over.

Watch Shimron Hetmyer’s dismissal below: [from 2:18]

Hetmyer’s half-century also helped him return to form after registering underwhelming scores of 10, 22 and nine in the last three T20Is. He also flopped in the ODIs, returning with scores of 11, nine and four runs.

Shimron Hetmyer shines as WI set 179-run target for India

Shimron Hetmyer’s half-century helped the hosts set a 179-run target for India on Saturday. Shai Hope chipped in with the bat, scoring 45 runs off just 29 deliveries, including two sixes and three boundaries. Odean Smith also contributed an unbeaten 15 off 12.

Arshdeep Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/38, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two. Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mukesh Kumar settled for one wicket apiece.

The Men in Blue must chase the target to stay alive in the five-game series and set a decider at the same venue on Sunday, August 13. They are currently trailing the series 1-2 despite winning the third T20I by seven wickets.

At the time of writing, India were 37/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill at the crease.

Click here to follow IND vs WI live score updates.