[Watch] Tim David smashes last-ball boundary as Australia chase down 216 in AUS vs NZ 1st T20I

Australian batter Tim David held his nerves as the tourists defeated New Zealand in the opening T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday (February 21). The right-handed batter smashed a boundary off the final delivery of the innings when Australia needed precisely that to secure a win in the high-scoring contest.

With 16 needed off the final over, veteran seamer Tim Southee was brought into the attack and gave away only three runs in the first three deliveries. However, David launched his fourth ball into the long-leg boundary, followed by a couple in the next. The final delivery saw the Singapore-born cricketer thread a shot between deep mid-wicket and wide long-on, with even Glenn Phillips failing to stop it.

Expand Tweet

Australia made a decent start in their pursuit of 216 as openers David Warner and Travis Head crafted valuable cameos before perishing. Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis also contributed invaluable runs, but visiting captain Mitchell Marsh played a central role with his unbeaten 72.

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway tee off before Tim David's exploits

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, New Zealand made an excellent start to their innings, with Finn Allen and Devon Conway stitching together a 61-run partnership in 5.2 overs. Rachin Ravindra, who batted at No. 3, struggled briefly before finding his stride to reach his maiden T20I half-century off 29 deliveries. He holed out off Pat Cummins' bowling to Mitchell Starc for 68 off 35 deliveries as his partnership of 113 with Conway to a close.

At the other end, Conway, following his recent struggles, found form with a 46-ball 63, laced with five fours and couple of maximums. Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips dished out some lusty blows towards the end to propel the Kiwis to 215 in their stipulated 20 overs.

The second T20I of the series begins on February 23 at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App