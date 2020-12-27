Watch: Tim Paine takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara

Australian skipper and wicketkeeper Tim Paine took a terrific one-handed catch to send Cheteshwar Pujara packing on Day Two at Melbourne. Pat Cummins was again the man of the moment as he dismissed the Indian stalwart with a delivery similar to in the 1st Test.

The video uploaded by cricket.com.au shows a delighted Tim Paine celebrating with his teammates.

Pujara was batting with surety throughout the innings until Cummins delivered an in-angler. The ball just straightened a touch off the pitch and found the edge. It was traveling quickly and both first slip and Tim Paine went for it.

Fortunately for Australia, the skipper's full-stretched dive to his right was just enough to grab a superb low catch. Pujara is back to the hut for 17 runs off 70 balls.

Taking a step forward in the slip cordon helped Tim Paine and co.

The session started on a good note for India. Shubman Gill lived a charmed life and was dropped twice. Paine had also failed to catch an inside edge of the youngster, as his dive on the left went to vain. Gill followed each drop with an array of good shots.

Australian bowlers, albeit unyielding with their strict lines and lengths, were a tad short. Cummins opened the account for the Aussies. A rare fuller ball caught a greedy Gill as the batsman went for a loose drive. He was also caught behind by Paine with a relatively easy catch.

Pujara, on the other hand, played with soft hands throughout, which meant some edges didn't carry to the slips. At one moment, just before his dismissal, Tim Paine and the slip cordon decided to take a step forward in their positions. Eventually, the small change worked wonders for Australia.

Credit also goes to Tim Paine's captaincy. He stuck with Pat Cummins for the complete first hour, despite the bowler's dry spell early on.