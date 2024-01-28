[Watch] Tom Hartley gets his 3rd wicket as Rohit Sharma takes DRS in vain in IND vs ENG 1st Test

England debutant Tom Hartley has struck for the third time in the fourth innings, sending back Rohit Sharma on Day 4 of the first Test against India Hyderabad (January 28). The Indian captain's decision to take the DRS went in vain as the on-field umpire's call was upheld.

The dismissal occurred in the 18th over of the innings as Hartley's delivery beat the inside edge and struck the knee roll, with the umpire ruling out. The right-hander went for the review after consulting with KL Rahul, but the ball-tracking displayed three reds to end the veteran batter's stay at 39.

The 25-year-old left-arm spinner took a pounding in the first innings despite taking the wickets of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. He was welcomed with two sixes in his first over in the format by Yashasvi Jaiswal and conceded 131 in 25 overs without managing a maiden. However, he has followed up with wickets of Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Gill in his second dig.

Rohit Sharma threw away another start in the first innings as well

Meanwhile, the Indian captain had thrown away a good start in the first innings as well, miscuing a shot off Jack Leach's bowling, with Ben Stokes taking a catch to dismiss him at 24. While none of the Indian batters made a century, three 80+ scores propelled the home side to 436, handing them a 190-run lead.

In reply, the Englishmen delivered a disciplined performance with the bat, spearheaded by Ollie Pope's 196. The likes of Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, and Hartley also made crucial contributions as the visitors ended Day 3 with a 126-run lead.

While England added another 104 runs to their tally, Pope was unfortunate to miss out on a well-deserved double hundred as Jasprit Bumrah flattened his off-stump, bowling them out for 420. With a lead of 230, it has given England a sniff of a famous victory over India in Hyderabad.

