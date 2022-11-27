[Watch] “Touchdown” – Ben Stokes-led England team arrive in Pakistan for Test series 

Ben Stokes-led England team have landed in Pakistan ahead of the three-match Test series, starting in Rawalpindi on December 1. The visitors received a warm welcome from the local authorities after reaching Islamabad on Sunday, November 27.

Sharing a video on Instagram, England Cricket wrote:

“Touchdown in Pakistan for our Men’s Test squad.”

England will play a Test series on Pakistan soil after a gap of 17 years. They last played a red-ball game in Pakistan in 2005, losing the three-match series by a 2-0 margin.

The two teams last met each other in 2020, when England won the three-match series 1-0 in their backyard.

The visitors will look to continue their good form under skipper Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. So far, they have guided England to six wins out of seven games, including victories against South Africa, India, and New Zealand (all at home). They will look to replicate their performance in away conditions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan tied their last Test series in Sri Lanka 1-1 but lost to Australia 1-0 at home.

Can Pakistan or England reach the World Test Championship final?

Babar Azam-led Pakistan are placed fifth in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) standings. They will have to beat England in the upcoming series to keep themselves alive for a top-two finish in order to play the final.

England, on the other hand, are out of contention for a spot in the final. Their recent form has been impressive, but they lost the Ashes and the series in West Indies earlier this year, which cost them a top-two finish.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes is eagerly looking forward to their tour. Speaking to the media, he said:

“In terms of the tour itself, I'm really looking forward to it. We know what the sub-continent feels about the cricket, it's a huge part of their life, and we're looking forward to going out there.”

The visitors will hope that Mark Wood gets fit for the opening Test after an injury ruled him out of the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne earlier this month. However, Wood's absence didn't make any severe impact as England thrashed Pakistan by five wickets to lift the trophy.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

Tour schedule:

First Test, Rawalpindi, December 1-5

Second Test, Karachi, December 9-13

Third Test, Multan, December 17-21

