[WATCH] “Phoenix from the Ashes”- Official trailer of Ben Stokes’ documentary released

The much-anticipated trailer of a documentary on Ben Stokes has been shared on social media. It shows the ups and downs in the all-rounder's career, including the passion that he brings to the game of cricket.

The trailer shows what we expect from a documentary, both the dark and bright side of an athlete. The 2:44 minute clip shows the England Test captain facing mental battles, controversies, and his rise in international cricket.

The story revolves around his journey to the top. It features the infamous brawl outside Bristol that led to him missing England's 2017-18 Ashes tour of Australia.

It was in 2017 that Stokes was involved in a street brawl near a nightclub with two men. He was found not guilty eventually. He made a strong comeback and helped England win their maiden 50-over World Cup title in 2019.

The trailer also shows how he fought the mental battles which forced him to take a long break from the game and then his strong return to become the leader of the England Test team.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport



Coming to Prime Video on 26 August 🏏 Official Trailer: 𝐁𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐬: 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐱 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬Coming to Prime Video on 26 August 🏏 Official Trailer: 𝐁𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐬: 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐱 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬 Coming to Prime Video on 26 August 🏏📺 https://t.co/Pbysscty3O

Ben Stokes documentary trailer gets massive reception on Twitter

Sharing the video on Twitter, Amazon Prime Video Sport wrote,

“Official Trailer: Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes”

It also revealed the release date:

“Coming to Prime Video on 26 August”

Since being shared on Twitter, the trailer has, so far, garnered 517K views in just a few hours. Fans quickly shared their anticipation of watching the full documentary and believe it will be a huge success.

Stokes, 31, was recently in the news after he announced his shock retirement from ODI cricket for workload management. He will continue to play Test and T20I cricket.

Amazon Prime Video had earlier released a documentary titled 'The Test' which was about the Australian cricket team's journey after the 'Sandpaper-gate' incident. That documentary was quite popular among cricket fans.

The documentary on Stokes is expected to be different as it will focus on the journey of an individual rather than a team.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ben Stokes' documentary will be a hit? Yes No 1 votes so far