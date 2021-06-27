Watch the travel journey of the Pakistan Cricket team from Lahore to Derby

Pakistan recently arrived in the UK ahead of their limited-overs series against England. The Asian giants will play three ODIs and as many T20Is starting on July 8.

Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter account posted a clip of their team's journey to the UK.

In the clip, Sohaib Maqsood talks about how he likes to spend his time on a long flight. The batsman shared that he keeps videos of his games on his phone, which he watches over and over again to improve on his cricketing skills.

"I keep all my cricket videos on my mobile (phone). PSL videos, from the time when I played for Pakistan, domestic game videos, I keep watching them as I get to learn a lot from it. The flights are quite long so I try to watch my cricket matches which I have downloaded," Sohaib Maqsood said in the clip.

Pakistan will be high on confidence as they have had a good time so far this year across all formats. The Asian heavyweights last toured Africa, where they won against South Africa and Zimbabwe in various formats.

Sohaib Maqsood included in the Pakistan squad as replacement for Haider Ali

Sohaib Maqsood led the Multan Sultans to their maiden PSL title, bagging the player of the tournament award in its most recent edition. The batsman wasn't picked initially for the tour of England and the West Indies.

However, he was included at the last minute as a replacement for Haider Ali. Haider was found guilty of breaching COVID-19 protocols during the PSL, and as a result, the PCB decided to drop him from the tour of England and the West Indies.

Sohaib Maqsood's terrific performance in the PSL earned him a call-up to the national team. The last time he played for Pakistan was way back in 2016. The batsman will be keen to prove his worth and establish himself in the limited-overs setup.

Pakistan's squad for England tour

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir.

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

