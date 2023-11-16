[Watch] Travis Head removes Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen in back-to-back deliveries in SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final

Travis Head picked up wickets on successive deliveries against South Africa to get Australia back on track in the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Kolkata.

South Africa middle-order batters Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller were on a mission to rescue following an early batting collapse. As the duo inched towards their 100-run partnership, Pat Cummins introduced Head in search of a breakthrough.

Despite being clubbed for two successive boundaries by Klaasen to start his over, Head had the last laugh. He knocked over the destructive Proteas batter, who failed to pick up the well-tossed-up delivery. A sharp off-breaker followed up to trap Marco Jansen in front of the wickets on the very next delivery.

Watch the video of both wickets here:

The gamble to bowl from Travis Head paid off well for Australia after South Africa stuttered to 119/6. However, Miller continued to grind hard with a scintillating hundred to propel the team to a challenging total.

At the time of writing, South Africa were 202/8 after 47.1 overs, with Miller batting on 101.

South African top-order falters against a resilient Australian attack

Temba Bavuma elected to bat first for the obvious reason that South Africa tasted huge success in this World Cup while defending totals. But against Australia, the scars of the 2007 World Cup semi-final were ready to haunt them.

Australia bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc dismissed Bavuma at the end of the first over. osh Hazlewood also joined the party soon after by getting the better of Quinton de Kock with his ninth dismissal in ODIs.

Aiden Markram was caught by David Warner at backward point after getting a thick outside edge of a Starc length ball. Hazlewood got Rassie van der Dussen caught in the slip in the very next over.

South Africa were reduced to 44 for 4 before rain showers interrupted the play for a brief period.