[Watch] Trent Boult takes a stunning catch near the boundary during NZ vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult took a stunning catch near the boundary during the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands on Monday (October 9) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

It was a crucial moment in the chase as it was the Netherlands's star all-rounder Bas de Leede's catch. The 23-year-old Dutch player hit a fluent half-century in the previous match against Pakistan at the same venue.

He once again started to build a steady partnership with Colin Ackermann in the chase of 326. He scored 18 runs in 25 balls before trying to hit a big shot against left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra over long off.

However, de Leede could not get the desired power and timing in the shot. The fielder stationed there, Boult, initially took the catch, but the momentum took him over the ropes. An alert Boult threw the ball into the air before stepping over the ropes and then came back in and finished the catch.

You can watch Trent Boult's catch in the video below:

New Zealand register comfortable win over Netherlands to remain at the top of 2023 World Cup points table

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to field first in their second 2023 World Cup match against New Zealand.

Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51), and Tom Latham (53) hit half-centuries to take their side to 326/6 in 50 overs. They also received support from a couple of other batters. Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekern scalped two wickets apiece for the Dutch team.

Colin Ackermann (69) then hit a fighting half-century for the Netherlands and tried his best to keep his side in the hunt with a couple of partnerships. However, the other batters could not do much against a quality New Zealand bowling attack. Mitchell Santner picked up a five-wicket haul, and Matt Henry took three wickets to bundle out Netherlands for 223 in 46.3 overs.

With their second consecutive win in the 2023 World Cup, New Zealand remain at the top of the points table with a healthy net run rate.