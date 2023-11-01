[Watch] "Trent and I have too much beef" - Kagiso Rabada says he wants to break Boult's bat in 2023 World Cup match

Fast bowlers Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada engaged in a banter ahead of the 2023 World Cup match between New Zealand and South Africa today (November 1). Rabada joked that he would like to break Boult's bat today, while the Kiwi speedster replied to him that there was no need for any threats.

Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult are two of the best fast bowlers in the world right now. Both are the lead pacers of their respective nations in the 2023 World Cup. They will go head-to-head shortly in today's New Zealand vs South Africa match.

The ICC shared a reel on Instagram before the game, where Rabada could be seen issuing a threat to Boult. He watched a clip from the 2019 World Cup, where he broke Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan's bat.

When asked about whose bat he would like to break in this World Cup, the South African speedster replied:

"These are good memories. If I'm breaking anybody's bat this World Cup, it will have to be Trent Boult. Trent, I'm coming for your bat. Trent and I have too much beef. I'm coming for that bat only because he didn't want to give it to me. Let me know what he says."

"I think it's just jealousy" - Trent Boult replies to Kagiso Rabada

The video also featured Boult's reply to Rabada. The Kiwi speedster explained that Rabada was jealous of his bat collection, which is why he wanted to break his bat.

Boult added that it was not a good sign for him to see a threat issued by someone like Rabada before the game. He admitted that being a number 11 batter, such a warning gave him a little anxiety.

"That's not a good sign. I don't think there's any need for threats like that. I think it's just jealousy. He's just, you know. He knows that I've got very good bats, and he was trying to take one of them from me," Boult said.

"Well, naturally, as any number 11, there is some anxiety, but when a guy like KG singles you out like that, it's a bit of a worry. So, yeah, we'll see what happens there," he concluded.

The South Africa vs New Zealand match will begin shortly in the 2023 World Cup. It will be interesting to see if Kagiso Rabada can break Trent Boult's bat.