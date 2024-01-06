[Watch] TV umpire presses the wrong button during Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers BBL clash

In a stunning incident, TV umpire Paul Wilson made a blunder by pressing the wrong button during the Melbourne Stars versus Sydney Sixers clash in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday, January 6.

The incident took place during the third over of the Sydney Sixers’ chase. James Vince smashed a delivery back to bowler Imad Wasim, who got his hand on the ball before it hit the stumps. Non-striker Josh Phillipe, though, was back in the crease on time.

The on-field umpire referred the decision to the TV umpire, who pressed the wrong button ‘out’ before flipping it to ‘not out.’ The BBL’s handle shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it:

“He’s pressed the wrong button!”

Here's the video of the incident:

Phillipe (nine off eight) was eventually bowled by Scott Boland in the next over.

Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars by seven wickets in BBL

Melbourne Stars put up 156-4 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first.

Daniel Lawrence and captain Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 36 (34) and 31 (14), respectively. Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright were unbeaten on 34 (30) and 29 (22), respectively.

Todd Murphy starred with the ball for Sydney Sixers with 2-15, while Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshuis bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Sydney Sixers won with 11 deliveries to spare. James Vince starred with the bat, scoring 79 off 57 with 12 boundaries. Daniel Hughes also chipped in with 41 off 32, comprising one six and four boundaries. The duo added 99 runs for the second wicket.

Scott Boland was the pick of the bowlers for the Melbourne Stars, bagging two wickets, while Beau Webster scalped one.

With the win, Sydney Sixers jumped to second in the BBL points table with four wins in eight games, while Melbourne Stars dropped to fourth.

Click here to check out the Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars full scorecard.

