[Watch] Umesh Yadav strikes early for India; sends leg-stump cartwheeling

Team India began excellently with the ball in their first Test against Bangladesh. Umesh Yadav gave the visitors their second wicket by sending back Yasir Ali on Day 2 of the match on Thursday, December 15.

Umesh uses the outswinger as his stock ball, but also has a variation up his sleeve, where he brings the ball into the right-hander. The speedster used the variation and bowled slightly shorter, with the ball pitching and nipping back.

Yasir Ali tried to play a backfoot punch through the covers, but the ball was well away from his body. This left a big gap between his bat and pad and the ball hit the timber after hitting the inside edge of the bat.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj dismissed Nazmul Hossain Shanto off the very first ball of the innings, with the batter edging a seaming delivery to Rishabh Pant.

India right on top after strong end to first innings

The body language of the visitors on the field showed that they have taken the momentum of the first innings into the second.

From 293/7, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav added a crucial 87 runs for the eighth wicket and dashed Bangladesh’s plans of dismissing the visitors quickly.

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj also added some crucial runs towards the end and that confidence was seen as the duo began bowling with their tails up. Bangladesh will need to absorb the pressure having already lost two wickets.

India, on the other hand, will look to trouble the hosts as much as possible in the final session, with Ashwin, Kuldeep and Axar Patel yet to enter the attack. The remainder of Day 2 promises to be an enthralling one.

Bangladesh were 37/2 at Tea in response to India's first-innings total of 404.

BCCI @BCCI



Siraj and Umesh get a wicket each as Bangladesh are 37/2, trail



Scorecard - #BANvIND That'll be Tea on Day 2 of the 1st Test.Siraj and Umesh get a wicket each as Bangladesh are 37/2, trail #TeamIndia (404) by 367 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST That'll be Tea on Day 2 of the 1st Test.Siraj and Umesh get a wicket each as Bangladesh are 37/2, trail #TeamIndia (404) by 367 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST #BANvIND https://t.co/jwof6GyQc0

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes