[Watch] Umesh Yadav strikes immediately with the new ball, removes Kane Williamson with a sharp nip-backer

Umesh Yadav provided India with a major breakthrough at the stroke of lunch on Day 3 by dismissing New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. This could be a turning point in the first Test match in the India vs New Zealand series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Williamson looked confident at the crease, using his astute defense to counter Indian spinners. However, Umesh Yadav did the trick for India with the second new ball.

The Kiwi skipper was trapped right in front of the wickets in the 86th over of New Zealand's first innings. He was quick to opt for a review after being adjudged out by the on-field umpire, hoping for the height factor to save him.

However, he had to take the long walk back as the ball tracking showed three reds. The batter managed to score 18 runs from 64 deliveries before being dismissed.

Fans witnessed a closely-fought battle between bat and ball in the morning session on the third day of the Test series opener. The Kiwi batters impressed with their grit and determination, whereas Indian bowlers managed to claim two important wickets.

Indian bowlers have an uphill task ahead after Williamson-led New Zealand's brilliant start

Openers Tom Latham and Will Young stitched together a stunning 151-run partnership in New Zealand's 1st innings. The wickets of Young and Williamson would have given team India a lot of confidence. However, they will still have to bowl out of their skins to bundle out their opposition.

India did manage to post an imposing total of 345 after winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Debutant Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat for the hosts as he slammed a fabulous century.

At the time of writing this report, New Zealand were 241-6 and they trailed by 104 runs. Kyle Jamieson has joined Tom Blundell at the crease after Rachin Ravindra's dismissal.

