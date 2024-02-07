[Watch] Umpire embarrassed after getting the right LBW call but giving the wrong signal after DRS during Australia vs South Africa women's game

The second ODI of the ongoing series between Australia and South Africa saw a hilarious moment involving on-field umpire Claire Polosak. The umpire had initially made the right call as she adjudged batter Sune Luus not out on the final ball of the 24th over.

The Aussies went for a review, but the on-field decision stayed as the ball hit Luus outside the line of off-stump while she attempted the sweep shot. However, when the third umpire told Polosak to stick to her original decision, the on-field umpire signaled Luus as out.

Claire Polosak almost immediately realized the blunder she had made and signaled not-out while apologizing for the error. The Australian fielders Alana King and Ashleigh Gardner were seen having a giggle watching the error from the umpire.

Here's a video of how things unfolded:

Gardner did strike with Luus' wicket in her next over as the former South African skipper departed for just 19 runs off 33 balls.

Australia once again look in complete control

Having already beaten South Africa in the first ODI, Australia can seal the ODI series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. At the time of writing, the hosts seem to be in control of the game as South Africa have kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Tazmin Brits (21), Anneke Bosch (44) & Sune Luus (19) all got off to starts, but neither could convert them into big scores. The onus once again lies on Marizanne Kapp (35*) to take her team to a respectable total.

Kapp has got Nadine de Klerk for company at the crease and the explosive Chloe Tryon is yet to bat as well. However, with the score being 136/4 and with more than 20 overs remaining, the visitors need a partnership that could lay a platform for an explosive finish.

