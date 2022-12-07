[Watch] Umran Malik gives Mahmudullah a send-off as KL Rahul pulls off a one-handed stunner in IND vs BAN 2nd ODI

India's vice-captain KL Rahul took a sensational one-handed catch of Mahmudullah to give Umran Malik his second wicket of the game against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The speedster was so thrilled with the catch that he gave the batter a send-off as the latter walked away after a brilliant innings of 77 runs.

Perhaps it was out of frustration as the partnership between Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan was the one that really brought Bangladesh back into the game from a hopeless situation.

A back-of-the-length delivery from Umran Malik got big on Mahmudullah as he tried to slash it hard. KL Rahul moved quickly to his right and completed a fine catch. This will give the vice-captain some much-needed confidence after his costly drop in the first ODI.

Here's a video of the catch:

Mehidy masterclass once again haunts India

Team India seemed to have already wrapped up the game when they had Bangladesh reeling at 69/6. However, a ridiculous partnership of 148 runs between Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan brought Bangladesh back on track.

Mahmudullah still tried to take his time, but it was Mehidy who gave the innings a real impetus. His heroic knock in the first ODI seemed to have given the all-rounder incredible confidence as he began to play one audacious shot after the other.

After Mahmudullah was dismissed, the Men in Blue might have hoped to restrict Bangladesh to within 250. However, that wasn't to be as Mehidy received great support from Nasum Ahmed and completed his maiden ODI hundred.

It will take an incredibly special effort from Team India to prevent the hosts from winning the series tonight.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

