[Watch] Umran Malik uproots Najmul Hossain Shanto's off-stump with a 151 kmph delivery

Umran Malik stunned Najmul Hossain Shanto with his raw pace in the ongoing second ODI match between Bangladesh and India on Wednesday. The Indian fast bowler uprooted the Bangladeshi batter's off-stump with his 151 kmph delivery.

Indian fans were excited to see Umran Malik wreak havoc in the international arena after his excellent performance in IPL 2022. Malik's raw pace troubled many batters in the IPL, and the same trend has continued in the second ODI of the India vs. Bangladesh series.

The Jammu and Kashmir-based fast bowler did not allow experienced Bangladeshi batter Shakib Al Hasan any runs in his first over of the match. He attacked him with bouncers and completed a maiden. Even Najmul Hossain Shanto had no answer to Umran's pace as he lost his off-stump on the first ball he faced.

You can watch the video of Malik dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto right here:

What a pace man! 151kmph bowl from Umran Malik!🥵

Umran Malik has bowled a dream spell in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh so far

Malik struggled to make an impact in his first few international appearances for the Indian cricket team, but he has been on fire against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium today.

Vice-captain KL Rahul introduced him into the attack after the powerplay overs ended. Malik started his spell with a maiden over to Shakib Al Hasan. On the first ball of his second over, he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto. Mushfiqur Rahim scored four runs on the next ball, but Malik has not conceded any boundaries since then.

Nasty bouncer from Umran Malik to Shakib.

After 19 overs in the Bangladeshi innings, Malik's figures are 4-2-6-1. He has six more overs left in his spell. It will be interesting to see how many wickets Malik ends up with in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

