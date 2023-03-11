[Watch] Uncapped Australia pacer Lance Morris entertains Ahmedabad crowd with hilarious antics during the drinks break 

Uncapped Australian pace bowler Lance Morris entertained fans in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with his hilarious antics. While returning to the dugout after doing his job as a substitute during a mini break during play on Day 3, the lanky pacer ran back in a funny way.

The audience called it 'Kangaroo Daur' (Kangaroo run) and cheered for the 24-year-old. A fan gave a glimpse of the hilarious moment by sharing a short video on Twitter. You can watch it below:

#INDvAUS #AhmedabadTest Lance Morris has become a crowd favourite with what people are calling here in the stadium 'Kangaroo Daur (Kangaroo run)." Hilarious antics from the big quickie. Lance Morris has become a crowd favourite with what people are calling here in the stadium 'Kangaroo Daur (Kangaroo run)." Hilarious antics from the big quickie. #INDvAUS #AhmedabadTest https://t.co/aGH8ds1x9A

Express pacer Morris is yet to make his international debut across any format.

Australia toil hard on Day 3 of 4th Test vs India on a placid pitch

On a flat Ahmedabad track, Australian bowlers toiled hard on a hot Saturday without much success, just like the hosts on the earlier two days. Matthew Kuhnemann dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma in the first session to give the visitors an early breakthrough. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara then frustrated the visitors by batting together for 42 overs, during which they added 114 runs.

Pujara departed at the stroke of the tea break, but Shubman Gill continued in the same vein and notched up his second Test century. Nathan Lyon finally sent him back to the pavilion in the 79th over.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria opined that the Ahmedabad Test was heading towards a draw as there was nothing on offer for the bowlers yet. He said:

"This Test match is heading towards a draw. I don't think we'd get to see a result in this game. Australia could take their chances if they can somehow take a lead by bowling out India early on Day 3. There is nothing on offer for the bowlers on this wicket. There isn't enough turn and the break is quite slow as well."

