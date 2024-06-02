[Watch] USA batter Aaron Jones smashes monstrous 103-meter six in 2024 T20 World Cup opener vs Canada

USA batter Aaron Jones provided one of the first thrilling moments of the 2024 T20 World Cup with a monstrous 103-meter six against Canada in the tournament opener at Dallas on Saturday, June 1. Chasing a massive 195 for victory, the USA were reduced to 42/2 with the dismissal of skipper Monank Patel in the seventh over.

However, Jones walked in at No. 4 and immediately looked in terrific touch, racing to 22 off 14 deliveries. In the fifth ball of the 11th over bowled by Dillion Heyliger, the right-handed batter struck his third maximum with the 103-meter monster.

Jones picked up a length delivery on the stumps and deposited it out of the ground over the deep mid-wicket fence. The batter enjoyed the hit as he held the pose for the cameras looking at the ball sail a long way.

Here is a video of the mammoth six by Aaron Jones:

Jones never looked back from that moment as he finished with an incredible 94* off 40 deliveries to help the USA complete the daunting run-chase in only 17.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.

He smashed four boundaries and ten maximums to achieve his highest T20I score. It was also the U.S.A's highest-ever run chase in T20Is as they opened their T20 World Cup campaign in style in front of a packed house at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

"When my team is under pressure it gets the best out of me" - Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones was delighted to win the Player of the Match award for his heroics in the T20 World Cup opener against Canada and said that playing under pressure gets the best out of him as a batter.

He shared a game-changing 131-run partnership with Andries Gous as the USA completed the third-highest successful run chase in Men's T20 World Cup history.

At the post-match presentation, Jones said:

"I don't think it is easy to put it into words. Happy to get my team over the line. I thought anything under 200 is chaseable. We wanted to play aggressive cricket. I think I go through my process while I practice. To be honest, when my team is under pressure it gets the best out of me."

The New York-born cricketer has scored 478 runs at an average of 28.11 and a strike rate of 116.87 in his 27-game T20I career.

USA will take on Pakistan in their next outing at the same venue on Thursday, June 6.

