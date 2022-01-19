[Watch] Venkatesh Iyer's 2nd stunning direct-hit catches Aiden Markram short in 1st India vs South Africa ODI

India's latest debutant Venkatesh Iyer announced himself in ODI cricket with a brilliant fielding display on Wednesday. In the first ODI against South Africa in Paarl, the all-rounder caught Aiden Markram well short of his crease with a stunning direct-hit run-out, sending back the no.4 batter for 4 (11).

The incident happened in the 18th over. Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a full delivery on the stumps Markram, probably anxious to get some runs, set off for a quick single after just dabbing it to mid-off. Iyer charged at it and hit a searing throw at the non-striker's end, disturbing the stumps and catching the batter short by at least a foot.

This was not the first time Venkatesh Iyer had nailed a direct hit in the match. On the last ball of the 14th over, Temba Bavuma had played a similar shot but denied a single to his partner Quinton de Kock. The debutant hit the stumps with equal brilliance at de Kock's end but the wicketkeeper-batter got back just in time.

South Africa look to rebuild after Venkatesh Iyer's magic

After making an awry start to the match, the visitors have been masterful in building pressure against the Proteas. Jasprit Bumrah got opener Janneman Malan out in the fifth over for 6 (10) and Ashwin, making his ODI comeback after almost four years, clean-bowled de Kock with a crafty under-cutter.

Bavuma and Markram played some crucial knocks in the T20 World Cup and would have looked to steady the innings before changing gears. But Iyer's direct hit came at the right moment to reduce the hosts to 68-3 after 17.4 overs. It's now on Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen to tackle the spinners on a dryish pitch and get South Africa to a respectable total.

