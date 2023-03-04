[Watch] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning (March 4).

Kohli is currently part of the Indian team that is taking on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test series at home. The third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore ended on Friday, with the Aussies hammering India by nine wickets.

On Saturday, news agency ANI shared a couple of videos of Kohli and Anushka offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, newly-married cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty had also visited the temple in Ujjain to seek divine blessings.

Speaking to reporters after their visit to the temple, Anushka said:

“We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple.”

Kohli and Anushka have been frequently visiting religious places lately. Earlier, pictures and videos from their trip to Nainital went viral. Apart from visiting the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, the duo also obliged fans, who were keen to take pictures with the star couple.

Subsequently, the duo paid a visit to Rishikesh and were spotted at the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram.

On both occasions, Kohli was given a break from the game and decided to utilize his time by seeking some divine intervention.

Virat Kohli’s Test form a worry

Kohli has been exceptional in white-ball cricket, especially T20Is, since making a comeback to the Indian team following a short break after the England tour. He was even named in the ICC T20I team of 2022. However, he has failed to replicate his form in Test cricket.

In the ongoing Test series against Australia, he has registered scores of 12, 44, 20, 22 and 13, looking completely out of sorts. The 34-year-old hasn’t scored a half-century in Test cricket since his 79 against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2022.

Expressing surprise at Kohli’s form, former Australian batter Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket:

“I cannot believe a player of his class has gone that long without a hundred. He’s been in good touch recently, he’s batted well in one-day cricket. I know it’s not Test match cricket, but the signs have been there in his last three innings in Test cricket that he’s actually playing pretty well.

“He’s middling the ball, he’s watching the ball well, his defence is strong. He’s just making the odd error and it’s proving costly for him. He hasn’t had a lot of luck. He makes one mistake and he’s out. He’s a world-class player and I feel like a hundred is just around the corner for him."

Kohli’s last Test hundred came against Bangladesh in November 2019 in the Day-Night match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

