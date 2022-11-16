[Watch]: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted 'twinning' in matching outfits at Mumbai Airport

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once again won the hearts of their fans after the couple were spotted twinning in matching attire at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The pair were dressed in white t-shirts and black pants. Notably, what caught everybody's attention was Virat's sweatshirt, which had Anushka's initials printed in red. Virat looked adorable in it, to say the least. Anushka, meanwhile, completed her look with a black bucket hat.

As the paparazzi stationed at the airport requested them to stop for a few pictures, the couple obliged happily. The former India skipper also extended gratitude to the photographers for being understanding and cooperative.

As he started walking away, Virat Kohli was recorded on camera saying:

“Thank you so much. Thanks for understanding always, aap log..”.

The star couple have been married for close to five years now. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017 and have a daughter, Vamika, born on January 11, 2021.

While the couple are comfortable with the paparazzi, they have constantly emphasized the need for privacy for their daughter. Last year, they appealed to the media to refrain from taking pictures of their daughter.

Virat Kohli's form was a silver lining in India's disappointing T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

Virat Kohli has made his way to the ICC's 'Most Valuable Team of the Tournament', which was announced after England's victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The 34-year-old was prolific in the showpiece tournament as he finished as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs to his name in six games at a sensational average of 98.66. The dynamic right-handed batter smashed four fifties, including a superb unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

