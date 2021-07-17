Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma take a casual stroll around Durham

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anuska Sharma have reached Durham, along with the rest of the Indian Cricket Team's contingent. The visiting side will be playing a practice game in the city from July 20 against a county XI to kick off their preparations for the 5-match Test series against England.

Virat Kohli took some time off to enjoy a leisurely walk through a scenic route in the company of his wife. Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram handle. The Bollywood star posted pictures of the duo while strolling around in their neighborhood and captioned it:

Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans ! 🤭😝❤️

Anushka Sharma playfully referred to Virat Kohli as her 'fan' in the caption. The audience loved the post and reacted positively in the comment section. Team India began its practice sessions on Friday in Durham under the supervision of head coach Ravi Shashtri.

Rishabh Pant and a few others in quarantine will join the rest of the squad after they return negative after multiple RT-PCR tests.

Strength and mobility session for #TeamIndia as we regroup in Durham with preparations underway for the #ENGvIND Test series 💪 💪



P.S. Snippets from @coach_rsridhar's birthday celebrations 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/bQX17ZUF1u — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2021

Eoin Morgan feels Virat Kohli's India will be the favorites at the ICC T20 World Cup in October

The Indian and English skippers had contrasting views about the favorites for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year. In an ICC media release, both skippers touched upon the topic. Eoin Morgan opined that India would enter the prestigious tournament as the favorites.

“India are going to go into the World Cup as favorites – and I think it is justified. They are a really strong team, they have a lot of depth in their squad as well and have all bases covered. We’re on a different journey at the moment than we were going into the 2019 50-over World Cup,” said Eoin Morgan.

However, Virat Kohli felt that England would be the team to beat at the tournament and tagged them as the favorites.

“England will be the team to beat. They’re the number one side in the world and the prime focus will be on them. All other teams will be wary of the strengths they bring to the park. Every other team will agree with me,” said Virat Kohli.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee