[Watch] Virat Kohli arrives in India after Test series in South Africa 

Virat Kohli returned to India after participating in the two-match Test series in South Africa. Team India shared the trophy with the hosts after the series ended 1-1.

South Africa won the Boxing Day Test in Centurion by innings and 32 runs inside three days. India emerged victorious in the second match by winning it inside two days. Commanding bowling performances from Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah (both of whom had six-wicket hauls), aided India to a seven-wicket victory in the game.

Virat Kohli was the star performer with the bat as he ended the series as the leading run-getter for India and second overall. He scored 172 runs across four innings at an average of 43, including one half-century. Only Dean Elgar, with 201 runs, finished ahead of him.

You can watch the Virat Kohli clicking photos with fans after arriving in India in the video below:

"He is a proper World No. 1"- Salman Butt on Virat Kohli after his performances in Test series in South Africa

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt praised Virat Kohli after his standout batting performances in tough conditions during the two-match Test series against South Africa.

Butt opined that Kohli's attitude, work ethic, and preparation were top-notch and made him an elite performer. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said:

"Everything from his attitude to concentration to work ethic to preparation to attention to detail, everything is top-notch. Have you ever heard him speak? If you see his clips, you will know the kind of in-depth knowledge of himself and the game he has."

Salman continued:

"He is not a normal human. He is a proper World No. 1. There are just two players in the world with such performances to their names, and he might be the No. 1 to have ever played the game in the coming years. So, we are not talking about any international player; he is THE player.

Kohli will be back in action in Test cricket later this month during England's tour of India.

