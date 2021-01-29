Watch: Virat Kohli begins prep from hotel room with Punjabi music

Virat Kohli didn’t let quarantine hamper his preparations as he began training for the upcoming England series from his hotel room in Chennai. Virat Kohli has had a long rest as he was unavailable for three Test matches Down Under, which is probably why he's more keen on building his fitness.

The Indian skipper gave a sneak peek into his training routine, as he shared a video of him training on Instagram.

Virat Kohli turned to the hit Punjabi tune 'Solace' during his intense cycling session. The Indian skipper wrote how Punjabi music and gym equipment are helping him stay fit during quarantine, and shared that one can work hard anywhere if they really want to.

The batsman is currently in isolation at Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai. Like all the other members of the Indian team, he will get just 3 days of training before the Chennai Test. Virat Kohli and Team are expected to come out of their hotel rooms to train on February 2, they clear the remaining two COVID tests.

Pressure high on Virat Kohli to perform against England

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Virat Kohli will be under pressure to perform against England for a variety of reasons. The skipper will return to lead the side for the first time since he left on paternity leave after the first Test against Australia.

Meanwhile, the calls for Ajinkya Rahane to be made skipper have grown stronger, with many referring to the way he admirably led India to victory in testing conditions.

The India vs England Test series is also an important one when it comes to the World Test Championship. While India currently top the standings, they need to win the series against England 4-0, 3-0, 3-1, or 2-0 to secure their place in the final later this year.

The attention will also be on Virat Kohli the batsman. His struggles against fast bowler James Anderson are well documented, and it will be interesting to see how he tackles the challenge. Virat Kohli will also be expected to outshine counterpart Joe Root as he looks to make a mark with his batting this series.